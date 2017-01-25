Central/SE, West Central remain state ranked in Illinois girls basketball

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



By The Associated Press



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (9) 22-1 106 1

2. Rock Island (2) 24-1 99 2

3. Edwardsville 20-0 91 3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 14-2 73 4

5. Rockford Boylan 21-1 58 6

6. Marist 21-4 42 NR

7. Oswego East 20-3 39 10

8. Benet 19-3 36 5

9. Hersey 19-3 20 8

10. Bradley-Bourbonnais 20-2 17 NR



Others receiving votes: Springfield 10. Geneva 7. Evanston Township 4. Glenbrook South 3.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Marshall (10) 11-00 117 1

2. Morton (1) 22-2 99 2

3. Highland (1) 19-3 88 4

4. Mattoon 22-0 87 3

5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 19-3 70 5

6. Richwoods 19-3 60 6

7. Rochester 17-3 55 7

8. Normal University 19-3 38 9

9. North Lawndale 15-3 20 10

10. Effingham 20-3 13 8



Others receiving votes: Galesburg 10. Peoria 2. Litchfield 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (11) 22-2 128 1

2. Eureka (2) 21-2 113 2

3. Sherrard 22-2 103 4

4. Camp Point Central 21-2 90 5

5. Teutopolis 21-5 72 3

6. Kewanee 21-3 56 6

7. Sesser-Valier 20-1 53 8

8. Hall 19-6 34 7

9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 18-3 17 NR

10. Buffalo Tri-City 19-0 14 NR



Others receiving votes: Oakwood 13. St. Edward 6. Hillsboro 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Watseka 4. Nashville 2. Newton 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lebanon (10) 21-0 124 1

2. Winchester (3) 23-0 120 2

3. Ashton-Franklin Center 20-2 105 3

4. Mount Olive 22-2 86 5

5. Colfax Ridgeview 20-3 60 4

6. Danville Schlarman 15-5 50 7

7. Calhoun 15-4 47 8

8. Galena 18-1 41 NR

9. Okawville 16-6 27 6

10. Annawan 16-8 22 NR



Others receiving votes: Princeville 18. Harvest Christian Academy 5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 4. Heyworth 3. East Dubuque 1. Amboy 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1.