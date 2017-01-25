Central/SE, West Central remain state ranked in Illinois girls b - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Central/SE, West Central remain state ranked in Illinois girls basketball

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Montini  (9)                        22-1    106    1     
  2.  Rock  Island  (2)                24-1    99      2     
  3.  Edwardsville                      20-0    91      3     
  4.  Homewood-Flossmoor          14-2    73      4     
  5.  Rockford  Boylan                21-1    58      6     
  6.  Marist                                  21-4    42      NR   
  7.  Oswego  East                        20-3    39      10   
  8.  Benet                                    19-3    36      5     
  9.  Hersey                                  19-3    20      8     
10.  Bradley-Bourbonnais        20-2    17      NR   
                                                   
   Others receiving votes: Springfield 10. Geneva 7. Evanston Township 4. Glenbrook South 3. 

Class 3A
School                                                  W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Chicago  Marshall  (10)            11-00    117    1     
  2.  Morton  (1)                                  22-2      99      2     
  3.  Highland    (1)                            19-3      88      4     
  4.  Mattoon                                        22-0      87      3     
  5.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial        19-3      70      5     
  6.  Richwoods                                    19-3      60      6     
  7.  Rochester                                    17-3      55      7     
  8.  Normal  University                    19-3      38      9     
  9.  North  Lawndale                          15-3      20      10   
10.  Effingham                                    20-3      13      8     
                                                           
   Others receiving votes: Galesburg 10. Peoria 2. Litchfield 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Byron  (11)                                                  22-2    128    1     
  2.  Eureka    (2)                                                21-2    113    2     
  3.  Sherrard                                                      22-2    103    4     
  4.  Camp  Point  Central                                  21-2    90      5     
  5.  Teutopolis                                                  21-5    72      3     
  6.  Kewanee                                                        21-3    56      6     
  7.  Sesser-Valier                                            20-1    53      8     
  8.  Hall                                                              19-6    34      7     
  9.  Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood        18-3    17      NR   
10.  Buffalo  Tri-City                                      19-0    14      NR   
                                                                           
   Others receiving votes: Oakwood 13. St. Edward 6. Hillsboro 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Watseka 4. Nashville 2. Newton 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lebanon  (10)                            21-0    124    1     
  2.  Winchester  (3)                        23-0    120    2     
  3.  Ashton-Franklin  Center        20-2    105    3     
  4.  Mount  Olive                              22-2    86      5     
  5.  Colfax  Ridgeview                    20-3    60      4     
  6.  Danville  Schlarman                15-5    50      7     
  7.  Calhoun                                      15-4    47      8     
  8.  Galena                                        18-1    41      NR   
  9.  Okawville                                  16-6    27      6     
10.  Annawan                                      16-8    22      NR   
                                                         
   Others receiving votes: Princeville 18. Harvest Christian Academy 5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 4. Heyworth 3. East Dubuque 1. Amboy 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1. 

