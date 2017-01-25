The Charge: Depth, defense sparks Illini West to success

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Whether it's on the offensive or the defensive end of the floor the Illini West girls basketball team has found their groove of late.



With the postseason only a few weeks away the timing couldn't be better.



A third place finish in Camp Point followed up by Monday's win at Macomb has the Chargers sitting one win shy of 20 this season and they are getting contributions from up and down the roster.



Head coach Grant Surprenant says his team is right where they need to be.



"It's all confidence when it comes down to it," Surprenant said.



"I think the girls see that and they're building off that confidence. We want to be playing our best basketball come regional time."



According to junior Baylee Clampitt, "We work together really well. We started clicking just a few games ago and it's just been great."



Surprenant added: "I think we're a good defensive team when we're all clicking and we're doing our job on the defensive end. We always talk about defense creates our offense. When we're playing good team defense I know that we can be a good basketball team."



Seniors Erin Johnson and Brianna Grotts have set the tone from a leadership standpoint, while the growth of juniors Clampitt, Rylie Harrell, and Katie Rhoades has given the Chargers a significant lift.



Throw in the additions of a few sophomores and depth has become an asset.



Surprenant hopes their steady play continues with regionals quickly approaching.



"We're going to treat it as a postseason week. Our practices need to be crisp and (we) need to be ready to go right from the start," he said. "I think the girls are recognizing that and hopefully we continue to keep improving and get better."



Johnson added: "We work on the things that we need to get done in preparation for regional games. We might have back to back games so we really have to focus on the things we need to focus on to be successful."



Illini West's busy week includes a must-see home game against fourth ranked Central/Southeastern on Thursday.