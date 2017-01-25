IRS warns of refund check delay for some taxpayers

Tax season is in full swing, but if you were planning on getting your refund check soon you may be in for a surprise.



The delay applies to anyone trying to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. People who qualify for it will have to wait until February 15th, at the earliest, to get their refund. The IRS said the delay is do to better fraud prevention efforts.

Linda Beers with Beers Tax Service in Quincy said she thinks the delay is a good thing.



"There's so much identity theft these days, and there are people that try to claim the Earned Income Credit that aren't entitled to it," Beers said. "The government is losing millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars because of the fraud."

Beers said if you haven't filed yet, go ahead and do it so you're in line. Even if you wait until mid-February, you will have a delay in getting your tax return back.