QPS building committee still looking for southwest site

The Quincy Public School Board Building Committee addressed several issues Tuesday regarding the sites for five new elementary schools.

Contracts for the 48th and Columbus Road site have been signed and construction is expected to start as soon as weather permits, according to the committee.

Committee members said they are ready to move forward with contracts on the latest site at 41st and Harrison, but are waiting a couple of months to see if there are any options in the preferred southwest quadrant.

However, committee co-chairman Richard McNay said they've looked at several sites in the area but none of them are acceptable to build.

"Find me a site, and we'll look at it," McNay said.

The board expects to continue plans on the 41st and Harrison site but said if a new site becomes available in the southwest quadrant, they could use the current plans for that location.

Also, the committee approved two recommendations to go before the full board.

First, they approved splitting the cost of a sewer connection for the North 12th Street site with Koontz Builders. Koontz is building apartment next to the site and has agreed to allow the district access to the sewer connection, costing the district just over $18,000.

The committee also approved an change order for the demolition of the current Monroe School building. Under the current contract, the builder was set to demolish the current school.

The committee decided it would be best to have the demolition allowance on a separate stand-alone contract. Maas Construction will still oversee the demolition, which is expected to cost around $225,000.