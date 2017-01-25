Narcotic arrests on the rise in Hannibal

Narcotic arrests by the Hannibal Police Department continue to be on the rise, according to a news release.

Chief Lyndell Davis said felony narcotics arrests rose by 30% in 2016 (290 arrests) compared to 223 arrests in 2015. He said misdemeanor narcotic arrests (430 arrests) increased by nearly 22% in 2016 compared to 353 arrests in 2015.

"The increase in narcotic arrests is largely due to the work of HPD’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES)," Davis said in the release. "One of the main objectives of the ACES is to target drug distribution in the community."

"We continue to focus primarily on heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine distribution but anytime we develop enough actionable information concerning other drugs we pursue those as well," Davis added.

Davis stated that more access to local, affordable and effective treatment services seem to be the number one request they hear from the community. He said even though treatment is beyond the scope of law enforcement, HPD would support local efforts aimed at developing effective and affordable treatment beyond what currently is being offered.