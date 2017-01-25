NEMO commissioner charged with misdemeanor election offense

A Clark County, Missouri commissioner is accused of trying to entice voters while campaigning last year for his current seat, according to court documents.

Court records show western district commissioner Gary Webster was charged with committing class four election offenses. His initial arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The probable cause statement submitted by Kahoka Police Chief Bill Conger states he was given a letter in September by Clark County Prosecutor Holly Conger-Koenig. The letter was from the Missouri Secretary of State's Office asking to investigate Webster.

The document states Webster placed an ad in the Hometown Journal Register saying he would pay the county back half of his salary if elected. It said the appeared in the July 12, 2016 issue.



Webster, who is a Republican, defeated democrat Paul Brotherton by 351 votes.

Court records show Corey Moon was assigned to the case as a special prosecutor.

Webster had not returned a message for comment at the time of this publication.



If convicted, court documents state Webster could be fined up to $2500 and/or face up to a year in county jail.