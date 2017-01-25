Deadly Crossings: A WGEM News In-Depth Report - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Deadly Crossings: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

Deadly crossings all over the Tri-States have taken loved ones away.

Thousands of railroad crossings have no lights, bells or arms.

A Northeast Missouri woman speaks out after losing her father at a deadly crossing.

We dig deeper into why more isn’t being done to improve deadly crossings.

Watch the WGEM News in-depth report "Deadly Crossings" Thursday on WGEM News at Ten.

