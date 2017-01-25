Quincy vet accused of animal cruelty loses license

A Quincy veterinarian accused of animal cruelty will not be able to practice for at least three years, according to a state consent order.

The order filed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation states Andrew Kaiser's license was suspended indefinitely as of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Kaiser owns Katherine Road Animal Hospital and was previously contracted with the City of Quincy to provide an animal shelter. A 17-page document filed last year listed multiple complaints about Kaiser.

State documents states IDFPR received information claiming Kaiser "routinely engaged in inappropriate conduct." The documents state the allegations included inappropriately restraining animals before, during and after procedures, performing procedures without consent, exposing dogs to canine parvovirus, neglecting critical patients, physically abusing patients and failing to give pain medication before amputating a limb.

The order states Kaiser agreed the consent order resolved allegations included in five separate cases and any other allegations known to IDFPR.

Documents state that after three years, Kaiser can "file a petition to restore his license to unencumbered status."

According to the documents, Kaiser is not allowed to "be employed by or contract with a veterinarian to provide veterinary services." It states if he violates conditions of the order, his license could be revoked and he could face up to $10,000 in fines.

Kaiser was also charged in Adams County with misdemeanor animal cruelty. He is scheduled for jury trial in April.

The City of Quincy ended it's contract with Kaiser regarding the animal shelter last April.

Kaiser could not be reached for comment.

You can read the full consent order below: