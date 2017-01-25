Rushville teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple award

Shelly and her husband Kevin have also coached the district's special olympics team for close to 17 years.

CJ's mother Sara Barrientos noted that Langeland has always made herself available to her students.

Shelly Langeland is a teacher that has gone above and beyond for her students.

Co-workers like Principal Marcy Wort noted on Wednesday that Langeland is always available for her students.

"Her families and her students are part of her family also." Wort said. "If they call her in the middle of the night, or they need anything, she is there for them anytime."

One of her students that she has always been there for is CJ Barrientos.

CJ's mother Sara noted that if anything ever comes up, Mrs. Langeland has always been there to help. That prompted Sara to nominate her for the WGEM Golden Apple Award.

"She'll call me on the phone, and she'll say 'hey listen I want you to know what happened today, and we're going to work to have a better day tomorrow.'" Barrientos said. "She's just so positive, and encouraging, and my son loves her."

Langeland mentioned that her personal experiences have allowed her to relate to the parents of her students, because she's known exactly what they're going through.

"Getting a diagnosis with a disability can be very difficult for parents to hear for the first time, and being a parent of a special needs child, I've been on the other side." Langeland said.

When Langeland hasn't been teaching, she's coached the district Special Olympics team with her husband Kevin.

"We just fell in love with it, and my husband coaches, and my kids have been involved with that too." Langeland recalled. "So that will almost been 17 years doing that as well."

Mrs. Langeland said she now sees many of her former students, and she hopes to have made an impact on their lives.

"I'm just amazed at how far they've come, because I remember some of their difficulties, and I'm so proud of them." Langeland added.