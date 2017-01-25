HLGU offering classes in attempt to fight nationwide teacher shortage

School administrators across the country are dealing with a big problem: not enough teachers to fill the classrooms.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Labor is predicting a nationwide shortfall of more than 100,000 teachers by 2021. Hannibal La Grange University is showing off its program that they say can help deal with the nationwide teacher shortage.

"Students have a Bachelor's degree in something other than education and they take all the classes online and they can come out in a Master's program as well as teacher certification,” said Kayla McBride, Assistant Director of Graduate and Online Programs.

The online program is convenient for people like Chris Griffin who have a busy schedule and can tailor classes to her schedule.

"I have kid, I have job, I have just, you know, responsibilities, and it just made it easier for me to be able to just get online and go to class when I have time to do it,” said Chris Griffin, student at HLGU.

"Many of our students have full-time jobs, have families-- so they're able to do this at their own convenience,” said McBride.

There are around 20 classes, each one is 5 weeks long.

"I'm in one class at a time and a new one starts every 5 weeks so it just keeps rolling along all throughout the year,” said Griffin.

"A lot of school districts are looking for teachers, there is a teacher shortage, so people that have always desired to teach but didn't get their undergraduate degree in education, this is a great opportunity for them to take the classes online, get it completed in less than two years,” said McBride.

Griffin started the program in January 2016 and will be done by fall 2017

"My end goal is to have my teaching degree. I should be done at the end of this year. My plan is to be done with all my requirements and have my certification,” said Griffin.

HLGU officials say the course costs $350 per credit hour, plus an online fee and general fee every semester. The program starts in either January or August. Right now they're accepting applications for August. You can find a link to the university's registration HERE.