Northeast Missouri agencies count homeless to be able to meet the need

Authorities in Northeast Missouri are trying to get a handle on how big the homelessness problem is in our area.

Wednesday, representatives from 7 different agencies participated in Point in Time Homeless Count in Marion County. The idea is to get a picture of the homeless problem in a 24-hour time period. They went around to different places around the county interviewing and handing out supplies such as backpacks, water, and coats. Officials say, with an increase of homelessness, they hope this annual statewide program will help fight the problem.

"Well first its important for one for us as agency providers to make sure we are meeting the need in our community and getting them directed in the right direction,” said Christy Power, program director at Preferred Family Health Care.

After they collect the data, it will be sent off to Housing & Urban Development to help determine if additional resources are needed to help the issue.