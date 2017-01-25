Lee County High School using drones in the classroom

Drone in the air at the football field.

Students link up their phone to the controller to take pictures and video.

Students using the controller to move the drone in the air.

New technology continues to find its way into classrooms around the Tri-States. One school in southeast Iowa is bringing drones into the learning environment.

The independent learning program at Central Lee High School is letting technology and business students use a drone.

A device that could be a huge benefit for the community and for their future careers.

Central Lee students are learning to fly.

Students say the drone business is rising around the state of Iowa.

"I mean, this is a growing career field," Junior Brant Larson said. "We talked about in class a person in Burlington, Iowa was making $100,000 a year just loaning this off to people."

The students were out on the football field using the $1,500 drone the school bought last fall.

"Technology is ever evolving and ever changing," Teacher Kyle Van Ausdall said. "This is one step along the way. The kids picked up on it very quickly."

Students went to the football field to take pictures and video from up to 90 feet in the air, using their phones to help fly it.

"This is an incredibly useful tool," Larson said. "It's not just useful purposes, it's very creative. It allows you to do what you want to do."

The goal is to bring technology and business students together working to capture video and market the product. Junior Kelby Ackerson says he wants to be a professional photographer.

"With the drone, you can film at any angle you want," Ackerson said. "Learning to fly it will be very beneficial."

Teachers say the sky is the limit on this program, the goal is to give the students real world experience.

"The skills I hope they develop is people skills and a good work ethic," Ausdall said. "If we can graduate people with good work ethic and people skills, we are doing a good job with this program."

Superintendent Andy Crozier says they would like to buy another drone and see the program expand.

Right now, the students are flying in beginner mode, but hope to master the craft by the end of the year.