Change of Pace: Energy on both ends keys Western's resurgence

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -- To prove just how far the Western boys basketball team has come in less than a years time take a look at the win totals.



Last season the Wildcats had eight victories.



So far this season they have 13 and there are still plenty of games to be played.



A significant reason for the turn around is first-year head coach Curtis Stout whose faster pace on offense and 1-2-2 zone pressure on defense seems to fit Western's personnel.



Stout says allowing his players to maximize their athleticism has played a key factor in the program's resurgence.



"They have a lot of energy and we just have to find the spots that they excel at the most, and letting them have a little more free reign," Stout said.



"I think they were tied down a little bit in the past and now we're letting their skills, and their chemistry, really show through this year."



According to junior forward Dalton Malone, "It's been a while since we've had a good team. It makes you feel good that this year things are changing."



The Wildcats have seven more wins than they do losses. But there's something missing.



A marquee victory.



They have been able to compete with the likes of Knox County and Louisiana, yet they are still in search of knocking someone off. Safe to say they will get plenty of chances in the weeks to come.



"I want to see us show up against a good team," Stout indicated.



"Even if we don't win, but get that learning experience to click, and then going into the postseason they will know that we've been here and we can finish it off."



Senior Matthew Bradshaw added: "It's something I've wanted the past few years to make our mark here and make sure that this school remembers us, and that we do something great, and start something here."



On the challenges ahead, Stout said: "It's going to prepare us and we're going to learn a lot. We might take a few lumps on the way but it will be good for us in the long run."



Western returns to the floor Friday with a trip to Pleasant Hill followed by a game at West Hancock on Saturday.



The difficult slate continues next month with Pittsfield, Brown County, Unity, and Payson prior to the postseason.