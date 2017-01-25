Pittsfield's Motley eager for shot with Culver-Stockton

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Austin Motley is leaving one rebuilding project for another.



Prior to his sophomore season at Pittsfield, Motley endured a head coaching change.



This fall he joins a college football program doing the same.



Motley made his commitment to Culver-Stockton official Wednesday.



He says the enthusiasm shown by new Wildcats leader Tom Sallay was convincing enough.



"I'm really looking forward to (Culver-Stockton) starting their rebuilding program and I want to be part of something that's going to be real big in a couple of years. Coach Sallay kind of talked about how in the future this is going to be something that people look back and be proud of, and I want to be one of those people," Motley said.



"It's going to be something that's going to be real fun and also challenging. I'm going to have to prepare myself to be able to go against the best in the country and be able to do what I do."



Motley is unsure what position he will play at the next level.



He says he will play anywhere as long as it helps the team.