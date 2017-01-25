Keokuk residents encouraged to attend meeting about natural gas - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk residents encouraged to attend meeting about natural gas rate increase

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A meeting to discuss a proposed natural gas rate increase in Keokuk will be held February 22, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. It will take place at the Grand Theatre.

Liberty Utilities is meeting with the Iowa Utilities Board to propose a 45% monthly rate increase for residents using natural gas and an 88% increase to medium commercial businesses for next year. The meeting is open to the public.

