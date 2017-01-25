Local superintendent reacts to Gov. Rauner's State of State address

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner spoke about increasing K-12 funding to schools as an achievement during his State of the State address Wednesday; one local superintendent doesn't fully agree.

Investing in education is something teachers and school districts hope to see more from the state. During the address, Governor Rauner took a glass half-full approach, touting his administration's investment in school funding as a success.

"Two years ago we delivered unprecedented funding for our K-12 schools, and the next year we came back and did it again," Rauner said. "In all, our kids are receiving $700 million more per year from the state than two years ago"

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb says it shouldn't be something marked off the list just yet.

"The governor did fully fund our general state aid foundation level, which was a good thing, but it's still well below the needs of school districts around the state," Webb said.

Proration, or paying a portion of the funding to schools, has been an accepted practice for years. Rauner called the increased investments to school an end to the practice, while Webb says proration stopped for general state aid, it's still going on in other funding sources.

"Like our transportation is prorated significantly right now," Webb explained.

The proration of transportation causes the district to use more local funds to cover the costs.

"We spend more on transportation as a percentage with our local funds, with property tax, than we ever have at anytime in our history," Webb added.

He says school districts need the government to fully fund the promised dollars to each school district, anything less impacts the students.

"A proration is a cut," Webb said. "When they prorated general state aid to 89% that was an 11% cut on schools that depend a lot for that money."

Webb says Quincy Public Schools is back to the funding level they received back in 2007, as he called it the foundation level. Now, he says, the government needs to accommodate districts with the levels of inflation as well as reducing the number of mandates.