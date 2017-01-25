Quincy School Board delays vote on contract - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy School Board delays vote on contract

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy School Board prepares for Wednesday's meeting.
QPS School Board President Sayeed Ali takes notes during the meeting.
Quincy Federation members sit in attendance during Wednesday's school board meeting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Federation members will have to wait just a little longer before their contract is officially approved. 

The School Board announced the legal team couldn't get it put together in time for Wednesday's school board meeting. The board president says there is no issue with the contract and a special meeting to approve it will be held once it's put together. 

Also at the meeting, a presentation was held on trying to implement a multi-tiered system for support and intervention as well as using co-teachers for special education.

Also, the board announced public forums on the new school boundary lines will be held January 31 at John Wood Community College from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and February 2 at the Kroc Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

