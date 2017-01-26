Wednesday's Area Scores - January 25

**High School Basketball, Girls**
Highland: 39
Illini West: 49
Baylee Clampitt: 14 pts
Kennedy Flanagan: 13 pts
Chargers: (20-5)
Wellsville: 31
Mark Twain: 61
McKenzie Lathrom: 17 pts
Kaelee Ogle: 16 pts, 15 rebs
-- Carrollton Tournament
Brussels: 33
West Central: 59
Lady Cougars: advance to title game
-- Bowling Green Tournament
*Semifinals*
Elsberry: 12
1) Clopton: 53
Kaitlyn Kuntz: 15 pts
North Callaway: 54
Bowling Green: 29
Gabi Deters: 11 pts
- Clopton vs. North Callaway (Friday, 7:15 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Louisiana: 26
Van-Far: 40
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Highland: 40
Illini West: 58
Connor Artman: 17 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 11 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 18 pts
Chargers: (13-8)
Wellsville: 68
Mark Twain: 62
(Overtime)
-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Hannibal: 82
Francis Howell North: 69
Trevor Watson: 19 pts
Dezi Jones: 18 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
IUPUI: 76
Western Illinois: 72
Olivia Braun: 18 pts
Taylor Higginbotham: 15 pts, 6 assists
Leathernecks: (15-6, 5-3)
Clarke: 68
Culver-Stockton: 67
Lacey Clark: 14 pts, 10 rebs
Lady Wildcats: (8-12, 6-10)
1) Kirkwood: 79
Southeastern CC: 44
**College Basketball, Men's**
Western Illinois: 55
South Dakota: 62
Dalan Ancrum/Garret Covington: 13 pts
Leathernecks: (6-13, 3-5)
Clarke: 82
Culver-Stockton: 69
Adrian Fernandez: 19 pts
Wildcats: (1-19, 0-16) - 19th straight loss
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Loras: 0
Quincy: 3
David Siebum: 10 kills
Hawks: (2-4)
