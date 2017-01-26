Take steps now to combat college tuition costs

According to the College Board, if you have a kid in school this year, it will cost them on average more than $33,000 at private colleges, and almost $10,000 at state schools for in-state residents.

That number doesn't even include room and board, or books, and the College Board predicts tuition costs to rise in the future.

Melanie Lechtenberg, who is the director of Financial aid at John Wood Community College, says that parents should start looking at scholarship opportunities early.

"I would encourage families to kinda put a process in place that we're gonna start pulling and looking at scholarship opportunities, that way they're ahead of the game," Lechtenberg said.

Lechtenberg advises students to speak with their guidance counselors at their schools regarding scholarship opportunities. She says that there are many scholarships out there that many students and parents are unaware of.