SC AUDIO: 1st-year Patterson breaks down crazy week

The South Shelby boys won a tournament last week that included a triple-overtime game, an overtime win, and seemingly every one coming down to the wire. Are they worn out at all? First-year coach Brian Patterson discusses winning and also the development of his son's play which is catching the eye of plenty.
