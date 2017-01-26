Fort Madison man arrested on drug charges

A Fort Madison, Iowa man was arrested Monday on misdemeanor and felony drug charges, according to police.

Authorities said Thomas Lee Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, a class d felony with an enhancement, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

If convicted, Jones could face over 13 years in prison.