Fort Madison man arrested on drug charges

By Zachary Voss
Thomas L. Jones
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison, Iowa man was arrested Monday on misdemeanor and felony drug charges, according to police. 

Authorities said Thomas Lee Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, a class d felony with an enhancement, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

If convicted, Jones could face over 13 years in prison.

