Keokuk man arrested on drug charges

By Zachary Voss
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk, Iowa man was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges according to police. 

Officials said Kenneth Michael Howell, 23, of Keokuk was arrested Wednesday at his residence on drug charges.

Howell is charged with two count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana), a serious misdemeanor. 

If convicted, authorities say Howell could face up to two years in a state correctional facility. 

