Man convicted of assaulting child gets life in prison

A Hannibal man convicted of sexually abusing a child received the maximum prison sentence Wednesday, according to the prosecutor.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said Andrew Crook was sentenced to life in prison. Crooks was convicted in December of sodomy in the first degree by a jury in Macon County.

“The victim got justice (Wednesday)," Clayton stated in a news release. "Now her and her family can have some peace knowing the defendant will never be able to do this to them again. There was no less sentence acceptable than the maximum allowed by law and that’s what the defendant received. This conviction represents a loud and clear message that harming children will not be tolerated.”

Crook was accused of assaulting a child under 12 years old back in 2015. Last March, Clayton reached out to the community in an effort to find more possible victims.

Clayton said Crook has another case pending in Marion County. He said in that case, Crook is accused of molesting a boy. Crook's next hearing in that case is set for Feb. 6.