Hannibal P.D. says crackdown on drugs getting results

Police say they are taking more drugs and drug offenders off the streets of Hannibal. Assistant Chief Zerbonia with the Hannibal Police Department says it's due to more patrolling.

"With the start of the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad, their main focus is on distribution, drug arrests, mainly, heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and with an increased enforcement comes an increased arrest." said Assistant Chief Zerbonia.

Police report a 30 percent increase in felony drug arrests in 2016 and a 22 percent increase in misdemeanor drug arrests.

"Our goal is to obviously get all the narcotics that we can to prevent them from going to members of the community, children and other users, trying to stop the addicts and cut off their supply,” said Sargent Jacob Nacke with Hannibal Police Department Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad.

But, police say these arrests are just part of the solution.

"In order to see less drugs-- you can't really arrest your way out of it, there has to be an increase in other resources,” said Zerbonia.

Resources like drug counseling, rehab and treatment.

"Anything is working whether we are talking about arrest or educating the community, any type of help is going to make a difference,” said Executive Director Jennifer Wilson with Turning Point.

Drug treatment officials say if the community wants to see fewer drugs, it needs to be a community effort.

"In order to see a decrease in the narcotics use, there has to be a community working together,” said Wilson.

And, police agree, saying they're ready to help people willing to accept it.

"Just to go at it one way and just arrest people is not always the best route, some people we talk to you and say hey, i really want help,” said Nacke.

Hannibal police say many of the arrests they make start as a simple tip that's called in to police. They encourage anyone with information to call them. You can call them at (573) 221-0987