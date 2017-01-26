Quincy man arrested for possessing meth, stolen gun - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested for possessing meth, stolen gun

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man faces several charges after he was caught Wednesday with meth and a stolen gun, according to police.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that Kyle J. Hildenbrand, 28, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, defacing identifying marks of a firearm, unlawful sale/delivery of a firearm and possession of meth.

According to the news release, Hildenbrand was arrested at his home in the 300 block of Ohio Street.

