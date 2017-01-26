Quincy man arrested for stolen firearm

A Quincy man was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm Wednesday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

A news release states officers with the sheriff's office and West Central Illinois Task Force pulled a vehicle over Wednesday near 6th and Broadway. Police said officers found that the passenger, Andrew L. Adams, 25, had a stolen firearm.

Adams was arrested on charges of unlawful sale/delivery of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and defacing identifying marks of a firearm.

Authorities said Adams was placed in the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance.