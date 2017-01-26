Local veterinarian accused of animal abuse speaks out

A Quincy veterinarian spoke out for the first time Thursday since losing his license.

Dr. Andrew Kaiser is accused of abusing and neglecting animals while they were in his care. After losing his license, some people thought Katherine Road Animal Hospital, which Kaiser owns and practiced in, would be shut down.

But, Kaiser said the facilities he owns will stay open. Kaiser said he brought in a relief veterinarian to practice in the facilities while his license is suspended, which will be at least three years.

He also plans to hire an additional vet.

Even though his license is suspended, Kaiser said that only bars him from diagnosing, doing surgery, and prescribing medication. That means he can do everything his assistants can do.

"We're fortunate for the staff we have," Kaiser said. "We're just going to get better and better. It's always one of our philosophies to take care of the staff when they're here. So, we're fortunate. We're going to get better and we're going to improve and get better everyday."

Kaiser said once his suspension is up, he still plans to seek reinstatement.

"You never retire," Kaiser said. "You just kind of change directions in doing some of the things you do. You may not be in the exam room as much as you were, but you can still be a supporter of taking care of the animals."

Dr. Kaiser said because of the animal cruelty charges against him in Adams County, he couldn't go into detail on the allegations against him. He did say that when he found out about them he was shocked and thought they were a joke.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations, in a 17-page document, listed multiple complaints about Kaiser last year.

Kaiser was also previously contracted with the City of Quincy to run an animal shelter. A Quincy city council committee discussed 15 animal abuse complaints against Kaiser and decided to cut ties with him last April.

The following month, criminal charges were filed against Kaiser. The criminal misdemeanor case is still working its way through the courts. He's scheduled for jury trial in April.