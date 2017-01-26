Annual 'Socks for Troops' campaign surpasses goal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Annual 'Socks for Troops' campaign surpasses goal

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
The final numbers from the nationwide Shoe Sensation campaign Socks for Troops are in.

This year the goal was to collect 7,000 pairs of socks. They exceeded that and collected 19,000 pairs.

The Hannibal Shoe Sensation collected 462 pairs themselves.

The annual campaign aims at collecting socks for active military and veterans.

