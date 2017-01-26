Warsaw schools look to maintain facilities with new tax

Shawn Whitaker noted that simple things like air conditioning and heating issues can be a major distraction for students.

One of the projects that the district said it might look into, would be replacing the gym lights with energy efficient ones.

Superintendent Bob Gound noted that the state's slow funding has made it difficult to set aside money for facility projects.

School officials in the Warsaw School district noted that they are still awaiting funding from the state of Illinois.

School districts in Hancock County will be asking voters for their support on April 4th.

Shawn Whitaker teaches English at Warsaw High School. On Thursday, he said that the facilities in the district impact learning, and they can often be distracting.

"Something as simple as the heating, or the air conditioning can just add to that distraction, and can make it very hard for us to accomplish what we need to accomplish in the classroom." Whitaker said.

While Superintendent Bob Gound noted that they haven't had any major facility issues, a lack of funding will make it difficult when repairs come up.

"In a time, or in a day where funding that we're anticipating receiving is slow or delayed it's hard for us to set aside funds specifically for capital projects or building projects." Gound added.

If the proposed one percent sales tax is passed, officials have estimated that roughly $110,000 will be generated for facility projects in the Warsaw School District.

Teachers like Whitaker noted that funding like that would help them to keep up with maintenance.

"There are always little things that are happening in a school, and it's difficult given our current budget problems to be able to keep up with all of them." Whitaker stated.

Despite that assurance, Whitaker said he is still weighing the options of the tax, as both an educator, and resident.

"The voters decide between what is best for our schools, and best for our economy locally, and whether that extra tax is there, and I'm not sure if I've decided yet." Whitaker added.