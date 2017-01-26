United Way donates money to 28 local organizations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

United Way donates money to 28 local organizations

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More than one dozen Tri-State organizations now have the money they need to heldp others.

The United Way of the Great River Region held its yearly meeting Thursday in Keokuk. United Way awarded 28 organizations a total of $141,000 in grant money.

Organizations say those organizations had to meet strict guidelines to get that money.

"What we do is we go through a rigorous process of checking those grants, checking financials, to make sure they're spending their money wisely, and making sure they are going to make an impact in health, education, or financial stability," said Executive Director Jaclyn Lansing.

The next move is to start planning fundraising events for next year, including a pair of golf tournaments.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.