United Way donates money to 28 local organizations

More than one dozen Tri-State organizations now have the money they need to heldp others.

The United Way of the Great River Region held its yearly meeting Thursday in Keokuk. United Way awarded 28 organizations a total of $141,000 in grant money.

Organizations say those organizations had to meet strict guidelines to get that money.

"What we do is we go through a rigorous process of checking those grants, checking financials, to make sure they're spending their money wisely, and making sure they are going to make an impact in health, education, or financial stability," said Executive Director Jaclyn Lansing.

The next move is to start planning fundraising events for next year, including a pair of golf tournaments.