New mural unveiled at Quincy High School

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new mural will now greet students at Quincy High School. It was completed and unveiled Thursday.

The artwork is the masterpiece of Quincy High School Art Club students and is on display at the QHS bus entrance.

Students say they hope it inspires others.

"Seeing us do this, they might get the idea to start doing something related to art or trying harder in a subject and just something worthwhile," said student Jean Beckman.

The mural is designed to showcase the school's P.B.I.S. motto: Respectful, Responsible, Engaged... Be a Blue Devil.

