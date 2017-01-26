Perfect Pair: Quincy High's Brock, Smith make instant impact

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Despite only being sophomores their presence was felt on the football field and soccer pitch in the fall.



It's carried over to the basketball court this winter.



Quincy High's Jirehl Brock and Jaeden Smith have teamed up to wreak havoc on the defensive end while being instant threats on offense.



Both are playing in their first full varsity season but 17 games later they are playing like seasoned veterans.



However, their progress has included some growing pains.



"I know that I'm not going be the main one every night," Brock said.



"I just want to be able to do my part and really contribute to what a great team we have."



According to Smith, "It's been a process. In the Blue/White scrimmage coach said I wasn't going fast enough and he knows how quick I am. He said I need to play faster and get up the court faster. It will create opportunities for our (post players) in the paint, too."



Brock's length and strength give him an edge on the glass and on defense.



Smith's best asset is his speed. Offensively he can get out in transition while on defense he can hound the opposition's best player.



Both have quickly become important pieces to the Blue Devil puzzle.



"I like playing defense," Smith mentioned.



"My AAU (coach) thought I was a defensive player and he just translated me into more of a defensive player. It's been fun getting steals with Jirehl and Aaron (Shoot), leading fast breaks, and getting points on the board."



Brock added: "I've had some spurts where I play pretty good and then I play pretty bad. I'm just trying to get to the point where I'm playing at a consistent level."



Brock and Smith are pretty close off the floor so much so that Jirehl says he can walk in to Jaeden's house without knocking on the door and vice versa.