Annual Spirit of Keokuk Awards

The 27th annual Keokuk Affiliates Celebration and the Spirit of Keokuk Awards were held Thursday night, several of the city's economic groups met to share what they've got in store for the year.



The Spirit of Keokuk Awards are a way to honor volunteers and local organizations dedicated to the community, no matter the size of the project or event.



"The Spirit of Keokuk Award recognizes people who have taken that extra step, that go above and beyond their job duties, that have made a difference. Have you asked the question would it have happened without this person, this business, or this organization?" said Executive Director of Main Street Keokuk Inc. Joyce Glasscock.



This year's winners of the Spirit of Keokuk Award went to Janet Smith, Annette Peevler, and Eagles on Blondeau