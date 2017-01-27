Thursday's Area Scores - January 26

Megan Lee and Central/Southeastern downed Illini West on the road.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



2) West Central: 50

1) Lebanon: 52

Lady Cougars: first loss of the season comes on a buzzer beating lay-up

-- Carrollton Tournament, Semifinals



QND: 44

Carrollton: 38

-- Carrollton Tournament, Consolation Semifinals



4) Central/SE: 49

Illini West: 45

Brianna Hildebrand: 16 pts

Leah Turner: 14 pts

Baylee Clampitt: 24 pts



Quincy High: 44

United Township: 55

Jada Humphrey: 12 pts



Clark County: 52

Unity: 41

Tressa Campbell/Maggie Schutte: 10 pts each

Addison Miller: 11 pts



9) Scotland County: 55

Marceline: 37

Calesse Bair: 17 pts

Chelsea Wood: 11 pts



Western: 70

Liberty: 59

Blair Borrowman: 26 pts



Pittsfield: 35

Brown County: 45

Ally Heldt: 18 pts

Lilly Pepper: 17 pts



Payson: 47

Griggsville-Perry: 38

Haley Hickerson: 25 pts

Lauren Kennedy: 17 pts



Madison: 62

Marion County: 32

Payton Hays: 9 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Central: 39

West Hancock: 49

Riley Langford: 14 pts

Lane Ippensen: 16 pts



Scotland County: 64

Marceline: 58

Lane Pence: 13 pts, 9 rebs



Madison: 66

Marion County: 46

Carson Bock: 16 pts



-- Bowling Green Tournament

*Semifinals*

Bowling Green: 41

Clopton: 44



Van-Far: 50

Louisiana: 60

- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



-- Beardstown Tournament

Rushville/Industry: 46

South Fulton: 49



Triopia: 64

Beardstown: 47





**College Basketball, Men's**



Missouri S&T: 81

Quincy: 85

Joe Tagarelli: 21 pts

Von Washington: 20 pts

Hawks: (17-4, 7-3)



Williams Baptist: 73

Hannibal-LaGrange: 79

Demetrius Early: 25 pts

Izack Hively: 8 pts, 4 assists

Trojans: (7-10, 4-9)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Missouri S&T: 72

Quincy: 59

Cha Cha Williams: 16 pts, 8 rebs

Lady Hawks: (4-16, 1-9), 6th straight loss



Williams Baptist: 51

Hannibal-LaGrange: 77

Emma Penn: 20 pts, 13 rebs

Lady Trojans: (3-17, 3-12)





**High School Wrestling**



Hannibal: 30

Fort Zumwalt North: 40

Pirate pins: Bailee Rethorn, Andrew Jones, Austin Carroll