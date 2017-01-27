Thursday's Area Scores - January 26

**High School Basketball, Girls**
2) West Central: 50
1) Lebanon: 52
Lady Cougars: first loss of the season comes on a buzzer beating lay-up
-- Carrollton Tournament, Semifinals
QND: 44
Carrollton: 38
-- Carrollton Tournament, Consolation Semifinals
4) Central/SE: 49
Illini West: 45
Brianna Hildebrand: 16 pts
Leah Turner: 14 pts
Baylee Clampitt: 24 pts
Quincy High: 44
United Township: 55
Jada Humphrey: 12 pts
Clark County: 52
Unity: 41
Tressa Campbell/Maggie Schutte: 10 pts each
Addison Miller: 11 pts
9) Scotland County: 55
Marceline: 37
Calesse Bair: 17 pts
Chelsea Wood: 11 pts
Western: 70
Liberty: 59
Blair Borrowman: 26 pts
Pittsfield: 35
Brown County: 45
Ally Heldt: 18 pts
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts
Payson: 47
Griggsville-Perry: 38
Haley Hickerson: 25 pts
Lauren Kennedy: 17 pts
Madison: 62
Marion County: 32
Payton Hays: 9 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Central: 39
West Hancock: 49
Riley Langford: 14 pts
Lane Ippensen: 16 pts
Scotland County: 64
Marceline: 58
Lane Pence: 13 pts, 9 rebs
Madison: 66
Marion County: 46
Carson Bock: 16 pts
-- Bowling Green Tournament
*Semifinals*
Bowling Green: 41
Clopton: 44
Van-Far: 50
Louisiana: 60
- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
-- Beardstown Tournament
Rushville/Industry: 46
South Fulton: 49
Triopia: 64
Beardstown: 47
**College Basketball, Men's**
Missouri S&T: 81
Quincy: 85
Joe Tagarelli: 21 pts
Von Washington: 20 pts
Hawks: (17-4, 7-3)
Williams Baptist: 73
Hannibal-LaGrange: 79
Demetrius Early: 25 pts
Izack Hively: 8 pts, 4 assists
Trojans: (7-10, 4-9)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Missouri S&T: 72
Quincy: 59
Cha Cha Williams: 16 pts, 8 rebs
Lady Hawks: (4-16, 1-9), 6th straight loss
Williams Baptist: 51
Hannibal-LaGrange: 77
Emma Penn: 20 pts, 13 rebs
Lady Trojans: (3-17, 3-12)
**High School Wrestling**
Hannibal: 30
Fort Zumwalt North: 40
Pirate pins: Bailee Rethorn, Andrew Jones, Austin Carroll
