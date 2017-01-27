Arrests made following Quincy armed robbery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Arrests made following Quincy armed robbery

Posted:
QPD makes arrests following armed robbery QPD makes arrests following armed robbery
Dolbeare, Zane Dolbeare, Zane
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police made several arrests following an armed robbery Thursday night. 

According to the Quincy Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery just after 10 p.m. at 1225 South 11th St. Police said when they arrived they found a man who had been robbed at gunpoint and cash was taken.  They also noticed several people running from the home.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for armed robbery and manufacture or delivery of marijuana.  A 15-year-old boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.   

Zane Dolbeare, 19, who lived at the home was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of 30-100 grams of marijuana.  Both juveniles were taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.  Dolbeare was taken to Adams County Jail. 

Police said no one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.