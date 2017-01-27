Arrests made following Quincy armed robbery

Quincy police made several arrests following an armed robbery Thursday night.



According to the Quincy Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery just after 10 p.m. at 1225 South 11th St. Police said when they arrived they found a man who had been robbed at gunpoint and cash was taken. They also noticed several people running from the home.



Following an investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for armed robbery and manufacture or delivery of marijuana. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Zane Dolbeare, 19, who lived at the home was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of 30-100 grams of marijuana. Both juveniles were taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center. Dolbeare was taken to Adams County Jail.

Police said no one was injured.