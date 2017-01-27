New CDC study links sitting to obesity

People who spend a lot of time sitting are more likely to be obese and the risk is even greater for men, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the study revealed some good news for couch potatoes. Research did not show that sitting for long periods of time was directly inked to an increase in your risk for diabetes, heart disease or stroke, but obesity could be.



Dr. Clint Sowards of SIU Quincy Family Medicine recommended taking small steps towards becoming more active at work.

"Set a goal," Sowards said. "Today I'm going to get up from my desk every hour, and walk around the whole office. Usually, that takes one to two minutes. It gets you out of your chair, gets your blood pumping."

Dr. Sowards also said that men tended to be more at risk for obesity-related diseases due to visceral fat, which is the fat in the abdominal cavity. He said visceral fat has been proven to be the most harmful, and the cause of many diseases such as heart disease, type two diabetes, and some forms of cancer.