Quincy man arrested for delivery of meth

A Quincy, Illinois man was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of the Quincy mall, according to authorities.

The Adams County Sheriffs Office and the West Central IL Drug Task say they arrested George T Hodge,32, for delivery of meth.

Authorities say a search warrant was then conducted at his residence on the 1300 block of State.

Police say Hodge was lodged in the Adams County Jail for delivery of meth and possession of meth.

Authorities say he is lodged in the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance.