Quincy man arrested for possession of meth

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy, Illinois man was arrested Thursday for possession of meth with intent to deliver, according to police.

Authorities say the Adams County Sheriffs Office, the West Central IL Drug Task, and the Quincy Police Department conducted a search warrant on the 1400 block of North 5th where they arrested Gerald E Knight, 59, for possession of meth with intent to deliver.  

He was lodged in the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance according to authorities.  

