4 sickened by fungus at Hamilton apartment building

Four people were recently sickened in Hamilton, Illinois, by a fungus after work was done at an apartment building, according to the Hancock County Health Department.

A news release from community health director Melita Finney said the four people were diagnosed with Histoplasmosis, which is an infection caused by a fungus. The fungus comes from bird and bat droppings.

Health officials said people can get sick when breathing in the fungus after its been disturbed and becomes airborne.

As far as the situation in Hamilton, the health department said remodeling work started inside the Hotel Granite building at 961 Oak St. on either Jan. 2 or 3. During the work, Finney said droppings were disturbed in the building.

The health department said the four people, which included tenants and workers, were hospitalized.

"This is an isolated incident and is believed to be contained," the health department reported.

The health department is investigating the situation with the help of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health officials have been following up with other people who might have been exposed.

"People who visited the building during the time construction was occurring (January 2-3), or shortly thereafter may have been exposed to the fungus, although they are at low risk for illness," Finney stated in the news release.

Finney also reminded construction workers to take caution.

"There is no risk to the general public," Finney stated. "However, people who do construction in buildings where bats have been sighted should take precautions to protect themselves against potentially breathing in histoplasmosis spores."

In the release, Finney stated that about 60 to 90 percent of people who live in areas around the Mississippi and Ohio valleys have been exposed to this fungus at some point in their life. She said around 90 percent of these infections result in just mild, flu-like symptoms.

You can find more information about histoplasmosis here.