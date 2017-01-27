Quincy man arrested for stalking - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested for stalking

Slaughter Slaughter
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man was arrested Friday for stalking, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Rodney Slaughter, 60, was arrested after an investigation into a victim's complaint. The sheriff's office said the victim claimed there were numerous incidents involving Slaughter over a period of years.

Slaughter was being held in the Adams County Jail until his first court appearance. 

