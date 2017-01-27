Forging Ahead: Quincy's Meyer returns after emotional senior season

It was on the first day of practice during his senior season at Quincy University when Hawks guard Grant Meyer suffered a severe injury, tearing two ligaments and a meniscus in his knee that would keep him sidelined for the entire year.



"Simply put, it's the most painful experience I've ever had in a moment," recalls Meyer.



With extensive rehab needed to repair his injuries, Meyer could have simply earned his degree from QU and ended his basketball career but head coach Marty Bell had other ideas.



"He has another year and I said, 'Listen you're an excellent student and you'd be a good candidate for graduate school and I would be more than happy to support you if you wanted to come back and finish on your own terms,"' said Bell.



Meyer decided to take Bell up on his offer.



"I knew that I've played this game too much and it's given me too much to simply hang it up. So, I knew I had to come back," said the redshirt senior.



As Grant prepared to transition from an injured senior on the bench to a healthy graduate student on the floor, his world was once again rocked, this time by the passing of his mother, Valarie Meyer, to a liver disease.



"It was just an unfortunate circumstance that I had to go through," said Meyer.



"Fortunately, she was the one who had given me the characteristic of strength."



With Meyer's mother gone, he turned to his basketball family for support. Now healthy, Meyer has used his trials as motivation and now finds himself as a member of the starting rotation.



"He turned what would most people would turn them sour and turned it into a strength for him and that has really transformed him," said Bell.



While on the floor Meyer plays for Quincy but the veteran guard is only playing for one person, his mother Valerie Meyer. In fact, prior to every game Grant writes the date of his mother's death on his shoes in memoriam of the woman who raised him.



"I rub those numbers, pray during the national anthem every time and I let her know, I say 'Hey, I hope you're watching. This one is for you," said Meyer.



It is just that motivation that picked Meyer up from his darkest days and carried him to his highest peak as he has started all but two games for the Hawks this season.





