13th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wingding to begin Saturday

The 13th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wingding will kick off Saturday.

The day starts with the Rooster Run 5K at 8 a.m. followed by wing tasting at 1 p.m.

Wingding raised more than $6,000 last year for charity and organizers are hoping to beat that this year. As many as 3,500 people are expected to attend.

Tickets are $5 at the entrance and you must be at least 21 to enter. There will also be a hot wing eating contest and the Wingding Olympics.