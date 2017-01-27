13th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wingding to begin Saturday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

13th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wingding to begin Saturday

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The 13th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wingding will kick off Saturday.

The day starts with the Rooster Run 5K at 8 a.m.  followed by wing tasting at 1 p.m.

Wingding raised more than $6,000 last year for charity and organizers are hoping to beat that this year. As many as 3,500 people are expected to attend. 

Tickets are $5 at the entrance and you must be at least 21 to enter. There will also be a hot wing eating contest and the Wingding Olympics.

