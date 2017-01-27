Program helping ex-prisoners in Hannibal gets cut by Governor

Beardsley said he is worried about many of the individuals coming out of prison who will have one less resource for help.

Pastor James said he was informed of the program being cut on Tuesday.

James Beardsley served 41 years in a maximum security prison before being helped by the FACT reentry program.

Pastor James said he still plans on housing ex-offenders at his sober living home.

A Hannibal Organization has been forced to cut a program that users said helped ex-prisoners get acclimated with the world outside of prison.

James Beardsley entered a Maximum Security Prison in 1975. He wouldn't leave for 41 years. When he walked out of prison last year, he found he needed help.

"I had no way to pay any rent anywhere. I had no clothing. I had no bedding." Beardsley added. "No needs like an alarm clock or anything like that to get up for appointments or anything."

Beardsley was able to get help through the Families and Communities Together organization, or FACT. Former Coordinator Pastor James Bridges said they sponsored a re-entry program that helped many ex-offenders get back on their feet.

"We were supposed to do 60 the entire year of the grant, and we already had 130." Bridges said. "That's glasses, that's utilities, that's work books. We've gotten fifty, sixty people work boots so they can start jobs."

Pastor James said that on Tuesday, he was made aware that his program had been cut due to a lack of state funding.

Beardsley added that programs like the FACT re-entry program are essential to success of ex-offenders.

"Guys like me, you know long term criminals, it's a program that really makes a difference in whether we succeed in re-entry or not." Beardsley said.

Beardsley noted that had it not been for the FACT program, he believed he most likely would have fallen victim to the revolving door of prison life.

"You would be doing this interview with me in a prison." Beardsley said. "I wouldn't be here, and I know that that's going to be the case for a lot of guy's that coming out now."

Pastor James added that while he still intends on housing ex-offenders in his sober living home, he doesn't know what will happen to the many individuals who now have one less resource for help.