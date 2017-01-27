Program helping ex-prisoners in Hannibal gets cut by Governor

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency on Saturday afternoon.More >>
19-year-old Cody Wilson of Canton has been charged with first degree murder, accused of shooting his stepfather, 56 year old David Brooks multiple times.More >>
It has been 3 weeks since the election that banned Hannibal Board of Public Works from using ammonia in the city's drinking water.More >>
Shops in Hannibal are hoping that a crosswalk will bring more foot traffic to the south side of Main Street.More >>
Many local families struggle to put food on the table and a local organization received some help to feed that need.More >>
Quincy University hosted a science family fun night for kids of all ages.More >>
If you're looking for a job or a new one, here's something that might interest you.The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be co-sponsoring an upcoming career fair.More >>
The expected heavy rainfall has local restoration businesses anticipating a busy weekend.More >>
The Keokuk Union Depot is holding an Open House this weekend.More >>
For families who count on the food pantry in Barry, Illinois for their next meal, new days and hours have now been set.More >>
