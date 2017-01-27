Lock and Dams among Trump's potential projects

Lock and Dams 20 through 25 may be getting worked on.

Multiple locks and dams may be getting worked on in the near future.

Lock and dams 20 through 25 on the Mississippi River were mentioned in a top 50 list of priority infrastructure projects that was sent to President Trump last month.

That could mean funding to upgrade locks in Canton, Missouri, Quincy, and Saverton, Missouri.

Great River Economic Development Foundation President Marcel Wagner noted that the upgrades could make the river more profitable for our area.

"Any project like this, you know has three different sets of job creation." Wagner said. "The direct, the indirect, and then kind of that implied. And so, it's hard to model that. It's hard to put a direct dollar figure on that, but that's how some of these estimates come up."

The documents state this project would add 1,800 direct jobs. Improving locks along the Illinois River in LaGrange and Peoria and a major development at Lambert Airport in St. Louis are also included on the list.