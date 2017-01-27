Man taken to hospital after Monroe County crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man taken to hospital after Monroe County crash

Posted:
PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 37 year-old driver was taken to the hospital after an accident on Business Route 24 outside of Paris, Missouri.

According to troopers, the driver was stopped and trying to turn around when another car rear-ended him.

Authorities say he was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries and the road of closed in both directions for about a half hour.

