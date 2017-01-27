Farmers react to U.S. withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership

Officials at the Ursa Farmers Co-Op in Canton, Missouri say it's too early to tell how the executive order will impact U.S. agriculture.

Agriculture is big business in the Tri-States and worldwide, but one of President Trump's recent executive orders has local farmers concerned about how global trade could look in the future.

On his fourth day in office, President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a pact with 12 countries aimed at deepening global trade and boosting growth.

Local farmers say removing the United States from the pact is a transition from certainty to feeling in limbo.

"Trade agreements are good," Marion County Producer Ralph Griesbaum said. "I'm very concerned about President Trump's Policy."

Griesbaum says nearly 90 percent of the grain grown in the area is exported. So trade agreements can mean more money into the area and better grain prices.

"As long as agriculture does well, America does well frankly," Griesbaum added.

The Illinois Farm Bureau states 46 percent of the state's exports go to the other 11 countries in the agreement. They report the agreement was expected to increase cash receipts and nets exports by millions of dollars.

Local marketing advisors say it's too early to tell what kind of impact the U.S. pulling out of the agreement will have.

"We do need to be competitive in the global market, but there is some uncertainty whether the TPP is going to move forward," Tim Ellerbrock with Ursa Farmers Co-op said.

Ellerbrock says that's because all countries in the agreement, including the US, needed to remain for it to move forward. President Trump recently said he feels America can get better deals working with each country individually. Ellerbrock says it's important the U.S. keeps trade barriers at a minimum.

"And limit the costs so we can keep our price competitiveness versus other export terminals like South America," Ellerbrock added.

Griesbaum says even though he's concerned about the president's action on TPP, he's trying to stay optimistic.

"I hope he is taking us two or three steps forwards and not a step backwards," Griesbaum added.

Ellerbrock says many farmers just want to hear what deals will be made in place for the partnership which will help farmers planning for next planting season.