Quincy Medical Group opens new clinic aimed at children

A new pediatric clinic is open in Quincy to treat your sick kids ASAP.

Quincy Medical Group recently launched a Pediatric Walk-In Clinic. The clinic allows families to make same day appointments or walk in when it's convenient for them. Officials say this can help avoid trips to the emergency room, while allowing families to see a pediatric provider.

"Your kid doesn't always get an earache at 3:00 p.m. on a Tuesday," Pediatric Nurse Katie Ayers said. "Sometimes you want to get them in before you go to work or after they get off of school. It's not always that your primary care provider's schedule allows it."

The clinic is located inside 1025 Maine St. They're open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.