Quincy Medical Group opens new clinic aimed at children - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Medical Group opens new clinic aimed at children

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy Medical Groups Pediatric center holds the walk-in clinic. Quincy Medical Groups Pediatric center holds the walk-in clinic.
A seat inside the exam room. A seat inside the exam room.
Exam room sits open at Quincy Medical Group. Exam room sits open at Quincy Medical Group.
Quincy Medical Group's Pediatric Walk-in Clinic is located at 1025 Maine St. Quincy Medical Group's Pediatric Walk-in Clinic is located at 1025 Maine St.
QMG's Pediatric Walk-In Clinic located at 1025 Maine St. QMG's Pediatric Walk-In Clinic located at 1025 Maine St.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new pediatric clinic is open in Quincy to treat your sick kids ASAP.

Quincy Medical Group recently launched a Pediatric Walk-In Clinic. The clinic allows families to make same day appointments or walk in when it's convenient for them. Officials say this can help avoid trips to the emergency room, while allowing families to see a pediatric provider. 

"Your kid doesn't always get an earache at 3:00 p.m. on a Tuesday," Pediatric Nurse Katie Ayers said. "Sometimes you want to get them in before you go to work or after they get off of school. It's not always that your primary care provider's schedule allows it."

The clinic is located inside 1025 Maine St. They're open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.