Man arrested in connection with heroin death - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested in connection with heroin death

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Michael Frazier was arrested in Pontoon Beach, Illinois on January 27th, Michael Frazier was arrested in Pontoon Beach, Illinois on January 27th,
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department reported Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with a July, 2015 overdose death.

QPD said Michael Frazier, of St. Louis, was arrested Friday by US Marshalls in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. He was arrested on a drug-induced homicide charge.

QPD said in a release investigators determined Frazier was the drug dealer who provided Joseph Martinez with heroin laced with fentynal. Martinez died from an overdose in Quincy.

Police said once Frazier is extradited to Adams County, he will face a $100,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.