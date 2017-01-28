Man arrested in connection with heroin death

Michael Frazier was arrested in Pontoon Beach, Illinois on January 27th,

The Quincy Police Department reported Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with a July, 2015 overdose death.

QPD said Michael Frazier, of St. Louis, was arrested Friday by US Marshalls in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. He was arrested on a drug-induced homicide charge.

QPD said in a release investigators determined Frazier was the drug dealer who provided Joseph Martinez with heroin laced with fentynal. Martinez died from an overdose in Quincy.

Police said once Frazier is extradited to Adams County, he will face a $100,000 bond.