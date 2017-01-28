Hancock County teen injured in rollover crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Hancock County teen suffered moderate injuries in a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Trooper Fish said at 7:30 a.m., 18-year-old Chase Dooley from Hamilton, Illinois was driving southbound on U.S. 61, one mile south of La Grange, Missouri.

The crash report said Dooley drove his 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times into the median where the car came to rest on its wheels.

Trooper Fish said Dooley was transported to Blessing Hospital by Lewis County Ambulance.

The crash report said Dooley was wearing a seat belt and Trooper Fish said the car was totaled.