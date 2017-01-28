Griggsville Fire Department asking voters for more funding

Chief Larry Bradshaw said that to his knowledge, the department hasn't had to raise taxes before.

The Fire Department said it has been forced to operate with a limited budget that makes it difficult to keep equipment up to date.

The Griggsville Fire Department will be asking voters to approve a tax increase on April 4th.

A Tri-State fire department has decided for the first time in a long time, it is going to be asking voters to approve a tax increase to keep their equipment up to date.

The Griggsville Fire Department is at a crossroads of sorts.

The trucks have starting to show signs of wear, but Chief Larry Bradshaw noted on Saturday that the department doesn't have the money to keep up with repairs.

"The plumbing repair alone is at ten thousand right now, and they're saying we've got to put a tank on it at another thirty thousand." Bradshaw said. "That alone for the tank is above an annual budget."

Firefighter Steve Kessinger recalled that the department had an issue with one of the trucks only a few weeks ago. The truck had an air leak en route to a fire.

"You're always in a rush when responding to a fire, so in that case, it was a structure fire, and when your equipment won't run, it just puts more panic in you." Kessinger noted.

The Department will asking voters for an increase in fire protection taxes from .2 percent to .4.

Officials estimated that it would almost double their annual budget which will allow them to keep their equipment up to date.

"If it gets to a point where our equipment is not sound enough to be able to trust, I can't send people in buildings without having a dependable truck on the back side of them to protect them." Bradshaw said.

Chief Bradshaw said that despite a potential increase in taxes, Griggsville residents will end up saving money because of an improved insurance service office (ISO) rating.

"We just lowered our ISO rating from a six to a four, and I went and spoke with the insurance company." Bradshaw said. "The average home owner, again these are averages, is saving eighty to a hundred dollars a year."

Kessinger added that with such a dangerous job, its important to have equipment that is dependable.

"It is your life on the line, and if you don't have the right equipment, you can get hurt, and your fellow firefighters are going to get hurt." Kessinger said.

Bradshaw said that the earliest the department would see the revenue from the tax increase (if approved on April 4th) would be Fall of 2018.